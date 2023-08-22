BillMe Empowers Retailers To Segment Customers With Analytical Data To Enhance Targeted Marketing And Increase Revenue |

Mumbai: New age oil has emerged as the lynchpin that connects businesses with their customers, known in the retail industry as ‘data’. While gathering data from various sources such as digital invoices, websites, surveys, feedback, and point-of-sale systems has become an essential practice for retailers, the real game-changer lies in the ability to harness this data effectively. BillMe recognized this gap very early on to create a solution that empowers retailers not only to collect data but also to transform it into actionable insights that drive targeted marketing strategies and revenue growth.

Modern retailers find themselves inundated with an avalanche of customer data originating from diverse touchpoints. The task of consolidating this data into a unified platform is a daunting one. Nonetheless, it's a critical endeavour, as the key to unlocking growth lies in understanding customer behaviours, preferences, and trends, and BillMe provides retailers comprehensive solutions that, in addition to gathering data, also streamlines it in a way that is ready for analysis.

"Crafting technology to tackle significant challenges is the need of the hour in the Indian retail industry, and an effective CRM, capable of seamlessly integrating data management, analytics, and targeted marketing, holds immense importance for Indian retailers to increase revenue. BillMe caters precisely to this need by offering advanced technological solutions to retailers across the country irrespective of their size and provides these sophisticated tools at an exceptionally optimized cost," says Rupam Jain, CTO & Co–Founder, BillMe on the current scenario of the retail industry.

It is vital to understand that not all customers are the same, and attempting to target everyone with every product can lead to inefficiencies and wasted resources. This unorganized data is chaotic unless it can be segmented into customer types, and this solution categorizes customers into distinct groups based on their behaviours and characteristics. The system is flexible based on input, and the most common factors that can be churned out are the most obvious high spenders, low spenders, VIP customers, lost customers, and many more segments that emerge via intricate analysis of data collected at POS’.

Once segmented, these groups allow retailers to personalize their marketing efforts with surgical precision. High spenders might be enticed with exclusive offers, VIP customers can be rewarded for their loyalty, and lost customers can be engaged with tailored campaigns to win them back. Data collected and segmented might prove to be equally chaotic if retailers do not understand the dynamics of the segments, which then further allows them to enable targeted marketing campaigns to maximize results. After categorizing customers, the platform provides tools to drive engagement. Through mediums such as SMS, WhatsApp, email, and app notifications, retailers can reach out to their segmented customer groups with relevant and enticing offers. This strategic targeting not only boosts the chances of conversions but also enhances the overall customer experience.

And the final step that enables retailers to know what works best is to never undermine the importance of measuring impact. Equipping retailers with post-targeting analytics that paint a clear picture of the effectiveness of their strategies, and they can further assess how many of the targeted customers returned to make purchases and gain insights into which products attracted them the most. This feedback loop is invaluable as it further refines the retailer’s understanding of their customers, enabling continuous improvement of marketing tactics.

In essence, BillMe serves as an end-to-end solution for retailers seeking to harness the power of data to propel their businesses forward. From data collection and management to sophisticated analysis and precise customer segmentation, the platform encompasses every step of the process by enabling retailers to understand their customers on a granular level, ensuring that marketing efforts are not shots in the dark but well-aimed arrows with a higher likelihood of hitting the mark with the amalgamation of data collection, robust analytics, intelligent segmentation, and post-targeting evaluations creating a holistic framework that enhances a retailer’s ability to generate revenue.

By offering a comprehensive solution that spans from data collection to post-targeting analysis, BillMe empowers retailers to understand their customers intimately and tailor their marketing strategies for maximum impact. The result is not just increased revenue but a sustainable and thriving retail ecosystem that places customers at the heart of every decision.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)