Bet on cricket with the modern 1xBet mobile app

In recent decades, technology has been developing faster and improving the life of society. Now people appreciate offers that help them save time and are available anywhere in the world.

1xBet analyses the needs of modern society and constantly improves its products. One of these is the bookmaker's mobile application. In it, users can not only bet on cricket and additional sports wherever they are but also find other exciting offers. So, for example, you can watch matches of your favourite teams live, play in the casino or play exclusive games in the 1xGames section.

The 1xBet app is available in over 60 languages ​​and can be downloaded for both Android and iOS. In this text, we will talk about the main advantages of the mobile application of this reliable bookmaker.

Huge selection of bets

The 1xBet mobile application allows you to bet on more than 60 sports. Among them are popular ones such as cricket, football and tennis, as well as exotic disciplines like trotting or pesäpallo.

The massive selection of events surprises even the most experienced bettors. In the 1xBet application, you can bet not only on IPL matches or Champions League football but also on Hong Kong Challenge League Division 3 matches or the games of the second Austrian Bundesliga.

In addition, 1xBet offers its users a massive selection of betting options on each event. For example, the direction of the first boundary in cricket, the time of the first goal in football, or the set handicap in tennis - all this can be bet on in the bookmaker's app.

In addition to sports betting, 1xBet users can bet on movies, music or political events. So no matter what players are interested in, they can always find something to bet on.

Quick deposit and withdrawal of funds

Players can be sure that they can easily replenish their gaming account or withdraw their winnings. This is all thanks to the large selection of payment methods on 1xBet, including Bank Transfer, Phonepe Wallet India, Upi India, Freecharge Wallet and many more.

Bank cards, electronic wallets and even cryptocurrencies - each user will find a convenient way to deposit and withdraw funds without service charges.

Additional options of the 1xBet application

The developers of the 1xBet application made sure that the product is as comfortable to use as possible. So, the player can add events to the “Favourites” category in order to have quick access to all the matches that interest them and not to forget to place a bet.

Also worth noting is the “Results” section. It contains statistics for all sports, championships and teams. Such information can be safely used for future bets.

Another convenient option is the ability to subscribe to push notifications. Each player can receive notifications on their gadget about matches that interest them. This helps to instantly analyse the situation and place bets in live mode, or simply track the result of games of interest.

Live broadcasts of sports events

Another advantage of the 1xBet mobile application is the ability to watch live sports events. In total, more than 10 thousand live broadcasts per month are available.

The user just needs to go to the Live section, select the sport and event that interests them and enjoy watching.

Exclusive entertainment in the 1xGames section

The 1xGames section is a unique development of 1xBet, which includes more than 100 exclusive games on a variety of topics - from Sherlock Holmes to Formula 1. The 1xGames section provides an opportunity not only to have fun, but also to earn good money.

Various promotions with top prizes

1xBet constantly has a variety of promotions and bonuses. One of these bonuses can be received by the player at their first stage - immediately after the first deposit. The bookmaker offers a welcome bonus of up to INR 26,000.

Also in the application, permanent and event promos are available. For example, you can win a car in the Grand Slam promotion or free bets in the “Big Bash! Big wins!” permanent promo.

The current list of promos can be found in the corresponding section in the 1xBet application.

24/7 user support

1xBet support works around the clock every day. Your questions can be answered in over 30 languages, including Hindi. To use support, you need to go to the “Miscellaneous” section in the application and click on “Support”.

The user can choose one of the convenient communication options: chat with the operator, request a call back, dial the support number on their own or write an e-mail. Regardless of the option chosen, the player's question will be answered as promptly as possible.

