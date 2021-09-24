e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

CBI takes over investigation into the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, constitutes probe team
Advertisement

tech

Updated on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

As the EU proposes mandatory USB-C ports on all devices, here are 5 smart tips to make your iPhone battery last longer

Europe proposes mandatory USB-C on all devices, including iPhones as an attempt to reduce e-waste
Dhea Eapen
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

Seems like the Technology Giant, 'Apple' is going to be rather unhappy as the European Commission has unveiled intentions to require electronics makers, ranging from smartphones to portable video game consoles, to utilise USB-C in an effort to reduce waste. The Commission also wants to separate the sale of chargers from the sale of electronic devices, claiming that this will increase customer convenience and lessen the environmental impact of charger production and disposal. USB-C, commonly known as type-c is a 24-pin USB connector system featuring a rotationally symmetrical connector.

The proposal came into picture for the plain reason being; despite working with the industry to cut the number of charging cords from 30 to three over the last decade, it was unable to further lower the number through a voluntary method.

With that being said we have compiled a set of smart ways to help you save your Iphone battery, which can drain out pretty faster than androids, especially if you have the older versions. WIth this you can prevent frequent charging, and save yourself some money as battery draining is one such issue that seems to leave humans to be at peace!

Don't bother spending extra on wireless chargers

Did you know that wireless chargers make up for their convenience by sacrificing efficiency? Yes, that's right. Wireless charging is convenient, however it is not as fast as standard wired charging.

Keep it 'cool'

It's important to keep your iPhone cool when charging so that it can perform at its best. Remember to keep your gadget away from direct sunlight and avoid placing it on hot surfaces to keep it cool. Try to avoid heavy apps that could cause temperature spikes when charging. If your iPhone becomes overheated when charging, you can even remove your case to let the heat out.

Switch to Low Power Mode

Low Power Mode on your iPhone, like Airplane Mode, helps speed up charging by minimising the phone's burden. Most non-essential background tasks are temporarily reduced or paused when Low Power Mode is enabled.

Turn your phone off

When your phone is turned off and doesn't have to keep up with everything it's doing, it will charge much faster.

Get an upgrade

Apple has included fast charging in its smartphones since the debut of the iPhone 8 in 2017. It's a feature that works with a variety of charging accessories, both official and third-party. When buying a charger, make sure to look at the total power versus the port power. Some chargers claim to deliver 30W of power, but this is usually divided into 18W and 12W for each USB port in a two-port charger.

And while you're at it, have a look at what Twitter users think about Europe's mandatory USB-C rule for all phones:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 12:30 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal