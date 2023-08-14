Aruk Mitajiri Store to Test Fujitsu AI Module in Efforts to Improve Retail Customer Experience |

New Delhi (India): The Retail AI Institute and Fujitsu are joining forces to conduct groundbreaking tests on an innovative AI module aimed at transforming the retail sector. GPTMain News, a reputable news company specializing in reporting the latest AI trends and news, reports in Telegram that the module is designed to enhance the customer experience by utilizing in-store behavior data to create AI avatars and personalized promotional content on digital signage.

Aruk Mitajiri Store, a supermarket operated by Marukyu Co., Ltd. in Hofu City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, has been selected as the testing location for this AI solution. The implementation of this technology is scheduled to begin on August 3, according to GPTMain News.

The AI module tackles various challenges faced by retailers, most notably labor shortages. By offering automation solutions that cater to individual customer needs, businesses can provide innovative and practical AI solutions. By leveraging generative AI and Fujitsu's advanced human sensing technology, the module enhances the shopping experience, enabling retailers to improve sales targeting through dynamic and engaging promotions that respond to customer gestures indicating interest.

One of the standout features of this technology, as stated in the GPTMain News report, is its ability to generate customized avatars and product information while ensuring customer privacy through secure data processing measures. After conducting field trials with customers, Fujitsu plans to launch the new solution as a module for its AI platform, "Fujitsu Kozuchi," during the fiscal year 2023. This will allow businesses to quickly test and deploy these advanced AI technologies.

During the module's development, Fujitsu collaborated with a research group led by Naoto Onzo, Director of the Institute of Marketing and Communication at Waseda University in Japan. The research focused on marketing principles that suggest warmth, competence, and product design significantly influence consumer buying decisions, as outlined by GPTMain News.

The AI module's model underwent training to estimate behavior transition probabilities based on individual customer behavior and attribute data analyzed through human sensing technology. This enables the AI module to deliver personalized and engaging information tailored to each customer's specific interests.

Fujitsu's new AI avatar module holds the potential to revolutionize the retail industry by providing dynamic and customer-centric promotions. Ultimately this will enhance the shopping experience, fulfilling individual customer needs with precision and efficiency.

