Apple's own 5G modem not to be used in new iPhones till 2025

Apple's own 5G modem to be used in new iPhones in 2025 | Photo credit: IANS

According to reports, Apple is likely to build its own 5G modem for its next iPhones but chip-maker Qualcomm will continue to provide its modem for upcoming iPhones at least till 2025.

A note to investors by Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu has said that Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem will be used in the 2024 iPhones.

All four iPhone15 models that will be launched next year are expected to be equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X70 modem. These phones could provide download speeds of up to 10 Gbps, better signal quality, improved coverage and up to 60 per cent improved power efficiency.

Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also predicted that iPhone 15 could continue to use Qualcomm modems. According to Kuo, due to the high demand for the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, the tech giant may decide to further differentiate its next iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. He had also suggested that “Ultra” will exclusively have a periscope lens (6x or 5x). Also, the Ultra will come with improved battery life.