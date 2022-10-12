Apple to release 5G software update in December

Apple said that 5G services in India will be enabled in iPhone 12, 13, 14 and SE through a software upgrade in December. | Photo credit: IANS

iPhone manufacturer Apple Inc. in a statement on Wednesday said that India's recently launched 5G services will be enabled in its flagship product iPhone 12, 13, 14 and SE through a software upgrade in December.

“We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best iPhone experience to users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed,” the electronics giant said in a statement.

Apple is testing 5G support on iPhones on both Airtel and Reliance Jio's standalone 5G networks which are the only two carriers in India that have rolled out their 5G networks.

Vodafone Idea is yet to enable 5G services on its network. After that is done Apple will do another round of testing on their network before releasing the software update.

The announcement by the California-based company came on a day when top officials from the Union government are scheduled to meet telecom operators and foreign manufacturers to discuss early 5G adoption.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G in the country on October 1, following which, Bharti Airtel rolled out the 5G network across 8 cities, while Reliance Jio began beta testing its services in 4 cities. It is expected that the two operators will expand their respective networks by next year.