Apple to comply with USB-C chargers in iPhones

In a recent interview with Wall Street Journal, Greg Joswiak, SVP Worldwide, Marketing, Apple has confirmed that it will adopt the standard USB-C for charging. He also said that like always the company will comply with the laws set by the European Union (EU).

The EU has recently pushed out a mandate for all phones to have a USB-C charger by 2024. The EU law required all OEM's to host a USB-C port for all smartphones, headsets, tablets, digital cameras and more.

While the tech giant has finally agreed to the move they have also made it clear that they are not very happy and are only doing it as they don't have any other choice. The tech giants and EU have been at odds for decades over this issue, said Joswiak giving the example of European authorities wishing to adopt Micro-USB earlier.

There is a high possibility that next year's iPhone 15 might support the USB Type-C port. The company has already made the changes in the recently launched 10th Gen iPad and some of its Macs and accessories to have a USB-C port.

The company is yet to clearly state if this change to USB-C chargers will only be limited to the EU region or if it will be global.