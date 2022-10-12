Apple rumoured to release iPads and MacBooks this month

Apple rumored to release iPads and MacBooks this month | Twitter - AppleTrack

Amid reports that Apple is skipping the October launch event and launching new iPads and MacBook via a press release, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg tweeted that the company will launch these products in the last week of October. Apple is expected to release iPadOS 16.1 and MacBooks in that week.

The Tweet by Mark Gurman read, "iPadOS 16.1 is on track to be released the week of Oct. 24th — barring any new bugs or issues. Apple has historically held launches the week of its earnings calls in October."

iPadOS 16.1 is on track to be released the week of Oct. 24th — barring any new bugs or issues. Apple has historically held launches the week of its earnings calls in October. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 10, 2022

While another Tweet by Apple Track said that iPads and Macs are also expected to be released. There is a possibility to see new hardware announcements with a new entry-level iPad with M2 iPad Pro models and new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros.

Apple may be releasing new products the week of October 24 👀🎁



New iPads and Macs are expected.



iPadOS 16.1 is rumored to launch around that time, too... pic.twitter.com/JUMj54P4EN — AppleTrack (@appltrack) October 11, 2022

Apple had previously confirmed that the tech giant will skip iPadOS 16 and will directly launch iPadOS 16.1. The company is yet to confirm the release date but Gurman expects it will happen soon as the company has a history of releasing new products and firmware updates in the week of its earnings report.