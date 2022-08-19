Apple reveals serious security flaws for iPhones, iPads, Macs; advises immediate update

Representative image |

Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs, which could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of devices.

In other words, it could allow hackers to access the deepest layer of the operating system and take complete control of the affected device.

Apple added that it is "aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited".

Security experts have advised users to urgently update affected devices - the iPhone 6S and later models, newer iPads, and Mac computers running macOS Monterey.

The update has been made available to iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and later and iPad 5th gen and later.

It is also available to the iPad mini 4 and later versions and the iPod touch (7th generation). Mac users running macOS Monterey are also being encouraged to update.

Apple did not give any further information on how many users were affected by the vulnerability.

The warning to users comes ahead of its traditional September launch of the latest iPhone - expected this year to be named the iPhone 14.