Apple launches iPad, iPad Pro 2022 and Apple TV 4K

iPad Pro 2022 | Apple

Apple has announced the latest versions of the iPad and iPad Pro and refreshed the Apple TV 4K. The devices will be available for pre-order on Apple's online store.

The new iPad gets updated internals and new colour options while the updated iPad Pro lineup is powered by the in-house developed M2 chip.

Apple iPad 10th generation

The latest version of iPad 2022 which is available in blue, pink, silver and yellow colours is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset and comes with TouchID. The design of this latest iPad is similar to that of the iPad Air. It has a 10.9-inch Retina display with a battery that is said to last somewhere around ten hours. It also sports a 12MP primary camera with 4K recording support and a 12MP ultrawide front camera with a primary landscape orientation. The device also gets a 5G cellular option with WiFi 6 support.

iPad 10th generation | Apple

Apple has removed the 'Home Button' from the new version but it still has thick bezels. Another major move by the company is that they have made the iPad 2022 compatible with Magic Keyboard Folio. The device also supports Apple Pencils.

The WiFi version with 64GB storage starts at Rs 44.490.

Apple iPad Pro

The just-launched iPad Pro is powered by the tech giant's recently launched M2 chipset. The M2 chip has an 8-core CPU and will make the iPad Pro 15 per cent faster than the previous version of iPads. It also has a 10-core GPU which will make the device's graphics 35 per cent faster and better. You can also expect the chip's 16-core neural engine to help improve the machine-learning tasks.

iPad Pro 2022 | Apple

The iPad Pro starts at Rs 81,900 for the WiFi model and is available in two variants with 11-inch and 12.9-inch screens. The 11-inch iPad Pro comes with an AMOLED LCD display and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a LED Liquid Retina XDR display. It also has a 12MP ultra wide-angle primary camera along with a 12MP wide-angle front camera. The device with updated iOS 16 is 5G ready and also supports WiFi 6E.

Both versions come in space grey and silver colour and can be purchased with up to 2TB of storage. But if you opt for the base variant then that will only come with 128GB storage. The 11-inch WiFi+ cellular variant costs Rs 96,900 and the 12.9-inch variant costs Rs 1,27,900.

Apple TV 4K

The new Apple TV 4K is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset and supports Dolby Vision HDR as well as HDR10+ playback. The Siri remote now uses USB-C for charging. The WiFi-only variant of the new Apple TV 4K comes with 64GB internal storage and costs Rs 14,900 and the WiFi+Ethernet version with 128GB internal storage costs Rs 16,900.

Apple TV 4K | Apple

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation and Magic Keyboard Folio

The Magic Keyboard Folio comes with full-size keys and a cool trackpad for gesture control. It comes in black and white colours and is priced at Rs 24,900. Apple has also announced the Apple Pencil 2nd Generation which is priced at Rs 11,900. It is claimed that iPad Pro can recognise the Apple Pencil hovering above the display.

Magic Keyboard Folio | Apple

Apple Pencil 2 | Apple

Where to order iPad, iPad Pro and Apple TV 4K?

You can now pre-order the iPad and the Apple TV 4K on the official Apple India website. But, the pre-order of iPad Pro will start on the Apple India website from October 28. The delivery for the iPad and iPad Pro can be expected between October 28 to November 1.