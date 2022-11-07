Apple is dropping the 'Hey Siri' trigger phase, Here is the new one | Apple

Apple is working on updating Siri experience and will drop the 'Hey Siri' trigger word, reported Mark Gurman from Bloomberg. The company may switch to a shorter version - Siri and launch the virtual assistant.

The Cupertino-based tech giant will remove 'hey' from the trigger phase making it easier to give commands by saying 'Siri'. As per report this small change requires a lot of engineering and artificial training.

This one simple change would speed up back-to-back requests. The update is being tested with employees and will be rolled out by next year or by 2024.

Other Siri updates

The tech giant is also working on integrating Siri into third-party apps to offer better assistance to users.

The company has also made a few other changes to Siri like redesigning the interface on the Apple TV. In this update users can recognise individual voices so that they can access movies, games, music and more based on their individual preferences. This also helps users to get recommendations based on their history and choices.

Apple also made changes to the voice assistant by adding a new voice that was recorded by an LGBTQ+ community member.

Dropping the single word will help them compete with Amazon's Alexa. Even Microsoft in 2018 changed their wake word to 'Cortana' instead of 'Hey Cortana'. But Google still requires users to say 'Ok Google' or 'Hey Google'.

What is Siri?

Siri is Apple's virtual assistant that is a part of the company's iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, macOS, watchOS and audioOS. It uses queries, focus training and gesture-based control to complete an action and respond to your question. But the company still needs to work on its functioning as it can still carry out a wrong action. Apple also needs to find a solution that helps limit the command to one device. Because if you say 'Hey Siri' today, multiple devices will get active creating confusion.

Siri was first launched on iPhone 4s in 2011. The tech giant used the voice of Susan Bennett for Siri from 2011 to 2013.