Apple increases price of iPhone SE, its most affordable 2022 iPhone model

Apple increases price of iPhone SE | (Photo by STR / AFP)

Apple who had launched the iPhone SE in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 43,900 has now hiked it by Rs 6,000. iPhone SE is Apple's most affordable iPhone in India. The company has not yet revealed the reason for hiking the cost of this phone.

The new increased hike is now live on the Apple India store. But Croma and Flipkart are still charging the old price.

Apple iPhone SE (third generation) was launched at a starting price of Rs 43,900 it has now been hiked to Rs 49,900. The 128GB storage variant of this series will now be sold at Rs 54,900 up from its earlier Rs 48,900 and the 256GB variant will not cost Rs 64,900.

The iPhone model is available in Midnight, Starlight and Red colour variants. The highlighting features of the phone include a 4.7-inch Retina display and A15 Bionic chipset that also powers the iPhone 13 series. The screen has 326 ppi of pixel density and it also has a single 12MP wide-angle camera sensor with a 7 MP camera at the front.

During the ongoing Diwali sale by Flipkart, several iPhones are selling at discounted prices. iPhone SE is right now available for Rs 47,990. Apple iPhone 13 is now available at Rs 59,990 and the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 67,990 and the 512GB variant is available at Rs 86,990. You can also avail additional bank discounts and exchange discounts to further reduce the cost.