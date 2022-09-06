Apple Far Out launch event tomorrow: Roundup on Watch Pro, Watch Series 8, Watch SE 2, and AirPods

Representative image |

It goes without saying that the iPhone 14 series is the major attraction of Apple’s "Far Out" launch event, which will be held tomorrow at 10:30 pm in India. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed that apart from the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple will launch a slew of other devices, such as the Apple Watch Pro, Watch Series 8, Watch SE 2, and AirPods 2. Continue reading to find out what to expect from these devices.

Apple Watch Pro

The Apple Watch Pro is said to be the company’s most premium smartwatch ever. Leaked CAD renders released by 91mobiles show that the smartwatch will have a square-shaped display with rounded corners. It might have a rugged design with a new crown that sticks out, a microphone, and a multitasking key on the right side. On the left side, there will be a speaker vent and an extra button that can be changed to open any app or use any feature.

The Watch Pro is likely to be available in a 49mm size, which indicates that it may house a large battery. It is likely to be powered by the Apple Series 8 chip. Apple’s premium smartwatch is likely to cost $900 or $1,000 (~Rs 71,8000 or ~Rs 79,900).

Apple Watch Series 8

The Watch Series 7 came in 41mm and 45mm screen size options. Speculations are rife that the Watch Series 8 will come in the same display sizes as the Series 7. However, there are rumours that the company may unveil a third 47mm model featuring a 1.99-inch OLED display. The Watch Series 8 is likely to feature a body temperature sensor, which will not tell the exact body temperature, but only show whether the user has a fever or not.

The Watch Series 8 may feature the same S7 chip that was made available on its predecessor. The lineup is also expected to offer other features like improved activity tracking and better fitness and sleep tracking.

Apple Watch SE 2

The Watch SE 2 will be an affordable offering. It will come in 40mm and 44mm, like the original Watch SE, which debuted in 2022. It is also expected to borrow the S6 chip from its predecessor. It may offer health-tracking features like blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG tacker. It is likely to cost around $279 (~Rs 22,300) in the US. All three smartwatches are expected to run on WatchOS 9.

Apple AirPods 2

The AirPods 2 will be Apple’s most premium TWS earbuds, which will replace the original AirPods Pro that debuted in 2018. In terms of design, it is likely to look similar to the original model. It is expected to offer key features like an H1 audio processor, LC3 codec support, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Lightning port.

iPad Pro 2022, iPad 2022, and new MacBooks

Apple is also said to be working on the 10th generation iPad (aka iPad 2022), the iPad Pro 2022, and new MacBooks. However, these devices are expected to go official through a dedicated launch event in October.