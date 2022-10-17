Apple confirms iPhone 14 affected by iOS 16s SIM bug

e-Paper Get App
Apple has confirmed that iOS 16's SIM bug is affecting the iPhone 14 users and have asked the users to keep their software updated and not try to recover the device.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
Apple confirms iPhone 14 series affected by iOS 16s SIM bug | Apple
According to reports by MacRumors, the tech giant Apple acknowledges that its iOS 16's SIM bug is affecting iPhone 14 users and a message stating 'SIM Not Supported' may show on iPhone 14 series' devices.

The smartphone can completely freeze once the pop-up message has been displayed.

The company claimed that they are investigating the problem and added that there are no hardware issues. The company has advised customers to keep their software updated and to wait for a short while to see if the warning goes away and should not try to recover the device if it does not.

Earlier, the company had fixed a bug in the iOS 16 update that prevented some customers from activating new iPhone 14 devices. The iOS 16.0.1 update resolves the activation or migration issues faced by the users of new iPhones.

Apple had sent a memo to customers, saying that "there is a known issue for iOS 16 that may impact device activations on open Wi-Fi networks". They also said that there are no current official fixes and that support staff should "not create a repair (case) for the issue".

With Inputs from IANS

