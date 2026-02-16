 AI Impact Summit 2026 To Reshape Global AI Discourse: Envoy
AI Impact Summit 2026 To Reshape Global AI Discourse: Envoy

India’s High Commissioner to Nigeria Abhishek Singh said the AI Impact Summit will reshape global AI discourse and strengthen ties with Nigeria and Africa. He stressed inclusive development, data sovereignty and bridging the digital divide, adding the event will showcase practical AI use in agriculture, healthcare and education.

IANSUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Global Leaders Convene To Chart 'Blueprint For Women-Led Prosperity' At India AI Impact Summit 2026 | X @Iamnotmanish

High Commissioner of India to Nigeria Abhishek Singh said the India–AI Impact Summit would reshape global AI discourse, will deepen relations with Nigeria and benefit Africa as well as the Global South, a new report has said.

The report from Nigeria-based NAN news cited the envoy saying the summit would help ensure artificial intelligence becomes a tool for inclusive development rather than a driver of global inequality, benefiting Nigeria, Africa and the wider Global South.

Singh said the summit would amplify Global South voices in AI governance while addressing key concerns such as data sovereignty, employment disruption and the widening digital divide affecting developing economies, the report added.

He highlighted the summit’s core theme, Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya—welfare for all, happiness for all, noting that they reflect shared aspirations between India, Nigeria and other African countries.

The approach mirrors India’s earlier sharing of digital public goods, offering Nigerian developers, start-ups and public institutions opportunities to build AI solutions at lower cost.

Singh said the summit will showcase practical AI applications in agriculture, healthcare, education, energy and climate resilience, aligning with Nigeria’s development and digital transformation priorities.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is a matter of great pride that people from across the world are coming to India for the summit.

The Expo will be held from February 16 to 20, alongside the India AI Impact Summit, at the same venue. Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, it will bring together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union Ministries, state governments, and international partners.

Policy makers on Friday, at the event, said that the first step toward AI‑led prosperity must begin with education and foundational skill reforms.

The event will also feature 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and African countries.

