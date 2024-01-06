Ahead Of TN’s Global Investors Meet, Vietnam’s EV leader Makes Big Ticket Announcement

Dr. TRB Rajaa, the Minister of Industries, Investment Promotions, and Commerce for the Tamil Nadu government, with VinFast's senior management. |

A day before Tamil Nadu’s two-day Global Investors Meet (GIM 2024), VinFast, Vietnam’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer announced a big ticket project in the south.

VinFast on Saturday said it will be signing a MoU with the State Government to charge the development of green transportation in India. It would work toward a total investment of up to USD 2 billion, with an intended commitment of USD 500 million for the first phase of the project, spanning five years from the commencement date.

“This move indicates a significant step in VinFast’s expansion into the world’s third-largest vehicle market. The establishment of VinFast’s integrated electric vehicle facility in Tamil Nadu is anticipated to generate approximately 3,000 - 3,500 employment opportunities locally. In addition to creating jobs and improving the skills of the local workforce, VinFast remains dedicated to fostering gender equality and offering career advancement opportunities for the community,” the company said.

The proposed plant would come up in Thoothukudi, a coastal district in south Tamil Nadu. The project aims to evolve into a first-class electric vehicle production hub in the region, with an annual capacity of up to 150,000 units.

“Construction of the plant is anticipated to begin in 2024. This project is set forth to lay a strong foundation for economic growth in Tamil Nadu and India as a whole. Besides the economic benefits, the project will also pave the way for green transportation development, targeting 30% of newly registered private cars to be electric,” the company said.

Tran Mai Hoa, deputy CEO of sales and marketing, VinFast Global, said, “We believe that investing in Tamil Nadu will not only bring considerable economic benefits to both parties, but will also help accelerate the green energy transition in India and the region.”

“We are delighted that VinFast has chosen to invest in Tamil Nadu to establish its integrated EV facility. Possessing robust capabilities and unwavering commitment to a sustainable future, I believe that VinFast will emerge as a reliable economic partner and substantial contributor to Tamil Nadu’s long-term development,” said Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

In addition to building the manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu, VinFast also has intentions to inaugurate a nationwide dealership network.