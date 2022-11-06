5 new WhatsApp Features launching very soon: WhatsApp for tablets, group chat polls, better photo upload quality and more | ANI

WhatsApp has been actively making changes and introducing new features. The Meta-owned messaging app has made changes like increasing members in WhatsApp group, blocking screen-shot of view once messages, customized avatars and so much more. Here are 5 more features that are currently under testing and would soon be available for all.

WhatsApp for tablets

WhatsApp has rolled out a beta version for tablets that is expected to be rolled out to everyone soon. The messaging app plans to introduce a new in-app banner called 'WhatsApp for tablet' that will show up in a future update letting users know that the tablet version will be available.

WhatsApp communities

This is one of the major updates rolling out on the instant messaging app. With this feature users will be able to connect multiple groups together under one umbrella. This will be beneficial for the workplace, neighborhoods or parents groups as these groups will be connected and it will be easier to hold conversations. Group admins will be responsible for creating and managing Communities and they can choose which groups will become a part of the Community by linking pre existing groups or by simply creating a new group.

WhatsApp group chat polls

Another feature that is being tested is in-chat polls for Group chats. The users creating the pool can add up to 12 options in the poll and the Group members can choose more than one option during voting. Only the poll creator will have access to the information about who voted for which option.

WhatsApp video call limit

You can now start video calls with 32 people. This will help users organize bigger group calls or bigger team meetings.

Photo upload quality section

WhatsApp has now added a dedicated 'Photo upload quality' section in the settings menu. This new feature will allow you to share best quality pictures with your family and friends or send out compressed photos with the 'Data saver' option. The compressed images will not require too much data. You can also choose the 'Auto' option that will allow the app to decide the quality of picture that is being sent.

Block use of view once feature on desktop

This is not a feature that is being added but rather a feature that is being stopped. Desktop users will no longer have the option of sending media as view once media. The reason for stopping this feature for the desktop users is to add another layer of security that will prevent the screenshots of view once media.