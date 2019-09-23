Here is how you can get more than Rs.25k discount on iPhone 11 variants

Great news for HDFC Infinia and Diners Black credit cards holders. They can now avail about Rs. 25,000 discount on iPhone 11 variants which starts from whopping Rs 64,900.

HDFC Infinia Credit Card holders

Accoding to Deccan Chronicle, those who have HDFC card can avail Rs. 6000 discount on iPhone 11. Moreover, those who possess HDFC Infinia Credit Card can avail additional 10X worth of reward points on their purchase. People can get rewards of as much as Rs 19,600 to buy the phone through this specific card.

In total, the reward will be Rs 25,000, which brings the effective price of the phone down to Rs 39,900. It is important to know that the 10X reward points cannot be used on EMI transactions.