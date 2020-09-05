106% spike in AI-related job searches in 12 months: Report

Bengaluru: The search for jobs related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) has risen a massive 106 per cent in 12 months (June 2019-June 2020) and saw 20 per cent increase in the last 6 months alone as the Covid-19 pandemic settled in, data from leading job website Indeed revealed on Friday.

Job openings for AI-related jobs have seen a 28 per cent increase from August 2019 to August 2020, while regular job searches have seen a 91 per cent spike.

"Even as businesses work towards regaining momentum in the global economy, it is imperative to ensure that talent is able to keep up with the emerging demands of AI-powered solutions on their skills," said Venkata Machavarapu, Head of Engineering, India and Site Director at Indeed India.

Job postings related to AI have also seen a steady rise in the last two years, with a 46 per cent increase between June 2018 and June 2019, and a 51 per cent increase between June 2019 and June 2020.

Top skills in demand are Python, Natural Language Processing (NLP) and open source software TensorFlow. With machine learning finding applications across sectors from healthcare, to digital finance to logistics, there are ample opportunities for skilled job seekers to explore.

"Further, a key application of machine learning has turned out to be in the edtech space, which is supporting the upskilling needs of job seekers, in order to ensure that they stay relevant in a rapidly advancing environment," said the report.

"In light of our new reality in a post-pandemic world, the need of the hour is twofold - to reinvent existing tech to adapt to the new norms of social distancing and reimagined physical boundaries, and to drive innovation in the creation of the tech solutions that are now required in the new normal," Machavarapu said.