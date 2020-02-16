Gauhar Khan says not Sidharth Shukla but Asim Riaz deserved 'Bigg Boss 13' trophy

After almost five months, the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13 came to a close with Sidharth Shukla taking home the winning trophy along with the prize money. As the announcement was made on Saturday night, the internet bashed the makers of the show for being biased towards Shukla. Since then, the fans of Asim Riaz are trending #PublicKaWinner on Twitter whereas Sidharth fans are putting out tweets with the hashtag #HistoricWinnerSid. Even former Bigg Boss contestants are claiming that the channel was biased towards Shukla.

Gauahar Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss 7, stated that Asim Riaz had the quality of becoming the winner of Bigg Boss 13. “Truly the qualities that a winner should’ve possessed , were in ASIM ! His journey video said it all ! #MyWinnerASIM,” she wrote on Twitter. Ever since the show began, the actress and former winner of the reality show has been rooting for Riaz.