Air New Zealand to install sleeping pods for economy class passengers

Mike Tod, the airline's Chief Marketing and Customer officer has said these pods are aimed to be included in some of the longest haul flights of Air New Zealand.

The cost is yet to be determined, but, reports suggest that it will be separate to the booking cost.

Recently, Air New Zealand posted a picture of the pods on Instagram, wherein the caption read, 'We hear you, sometimes you just need to stretch out. Our Economy #Skynest is in development to help make your dreams come true! Who’s ready for a lie down?'

According to The Guardian, customers do not need to book the bed for the entire flight, they can book a session to use the sleep pods during their flight, after which the crew members will be changing the bedding for the next passenger.

If this concept is executed, the airline said it will be open to licensing the product to its competitors as well.