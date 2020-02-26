Air New Zealand to install sleeping pods for economy class passengers

Recently, Air New Zealand, has made an announcement that is sure to make its frequent economy class flyers extremely happy, however, they will have to wait for a year to be able to get a chance to actually enjoy the experience.
The airline said that it has filed patent and trademark applications for a concept it is referring to as 'Economy Skynest'. This much-awaited concept will consist of six (full-length) sleep pods, that will be approximately 6.5 feet long and 1.9 feet wide.
Not only will they be providing their passengers with sleeping space, they will also be giving them a pillow, sheets , blankets, and a pair of ear plugs. The good news is that every pod will have a curtain, so that every passenger is caused minimum disturbance and can get maximum privacy. Features like a reading light and a USB outlet are still under the scanner.
Here is a video, stating the perks of this feature:
Mike Tod, the airline's Chief Marketing and Customer officer has said these pods are aimed to be included in some of the longest haul flights of Air New Zealand.
The cost is yet to be determined, but, reports suggest that it will be separate to the booking cost.
Recently, Air New Zealand posted a picture of the pods on Instagram, wherein the caption read, 'We hear you, sometimes you just need to stretch out. Our Economy #Skynest is in development to help make your dreams come true! Who’s ready for a lie down?'
According to The Guardian, customers do not need to book the bed for the entire flight, they can book a session to use the sleep pods during their flight, after which the crew members will be changing the bedding for the next passenger.
If this concept is executed, the airline said it will be open to licensing the product to its competitors as well.
