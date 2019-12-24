Zlatan Ibrahimovic's statue vandalised, fans chop off its nose

Ibrahimovic started his career with Swedish giants Malmo FF, and he finally left the club in 2001 to join Ajax. He has also represented Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy.

Ever since his exit from LA Galaxy, Malmo fans were expecting that the player would return to the club. Ibrahimovic's statue has been repeatedly damaged since his investment in Hammarby. The vandals have bombarded it with fireworks in the past.

His house in Stockholm was also attacked earlier as someone painted the word 'Judas' on his front door. The 28-year-old has played 116 games for Sweden and has managed to score 62 goals.