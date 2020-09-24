Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19, the club confirmed in a statement on Thursday. The 38-year-old will hence not be available for Milan's Europa League match against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight's game against Bodo/Glimt," Milan said. "The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative."

Ibrahimovic confirmed the same as he took to Twitter and wrote: "I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms whatsoever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea."