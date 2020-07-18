Zinedine Zidane uncertain about future at Real Madrid after 2022

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is uncertain about his future at the club beyond contract which holds him at the Bernabeu till 2022. Zidane, in his comeback season, won Real Madrid the La Liga on Thursday as Los Blancos defeated Villarreal 2-1 to lift their 34th season trophy.

In his first full season back at the helm, Zidane has led Madrid to success in the Supercopa de Espana and La Liga to take his trophy haul across two spells in the dugout to 11 - three shy of equalling Miguel Munoz's club record.

"Nobody knows what's going to happen in the future. I never talk about next season, or the following year. I've got a contract and I'm happy. You never know what will happen in the future," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

"Things can change overnight in the world of football and I have no idea what the future holds," he added.

The victory against Villarreal was Real Madrid's 10th straight victory after the season resumed following a three-month hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic that brought the entire sporting world to a halt.

On the other hand, the second-placed club, Barcelona, suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Osasuna which gave Zidane-led side an unassailable seven-point lead at the top of La Liga table.

Zidane is determined to finish the season by winning their last game of the league against Leganes on Sunday, July 19.

"We have to find that motivation. It's a league game. When we put on the Real Madrid shirt, we want to win all the games. That's the DNA at Real Madrid. It's a league game, not a friendly, and we want to play well. I don't think we've got anything to prove. We just want to maintain this positive momentum. We want to keep winning.

"We have another big game. We said there were 11 finals. There were 10 and we won the league, but we want to finish in the best way possible. We want to keep pushing and testing ourselves until the very end of the season. There will be a few days' rest after the game against Leganes, but the season continues. We will be back training and preparing for City after the game against Leganes," he added.