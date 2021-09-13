Zimbabwean great Brendan Taylor bids adieu to international cricket via Instagram post

Belfast : Former Zimbabwe captain and wicket-keeper batsman Brendan Taylor has decided to draw curtains on his international cricket and will represent his national side for one last time on Monday against Ireland. He made the announcement in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Forever grateful for the journey. Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tOsYzoE5eH — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) September 12, 2021

Taylor made his debut in an ODI match against Sri Lanka in 2004 and then there was no looking back for the right hander as he went on to become one of his country's greatest ever cricketers in international cricket. In a career spanning 17 years, he scored 6677 runs from 204 ODI games. The wicket-keeper batter is just 112 behind of former Zimbabwe legend Andy Flower's national record of 6786

"It's with a heavy heart that I'm announcing that tomorrow is my last game for my beloved country. 17 year's of extreme highs and extreme lows and I wouldn't change it for the world," Taylor said in a statement on Twitter.

"It's taught me to humble, to always remind myself how lucky I was to be in the position I was in for so long. To wear the badge with pride and leave everything on the field.

"My goal was to always leave the team in better position as to when I first arrived back in 2004 , I hope I have done that," Taylor added.

The 34-year batsman on Sunday thanked Zimbabwe Cricket, teammates, family, and fans in an emotional note.

"Finally to my wife @tkellyanne and our four beautiful boy's (sic). You have meant everything to me on this journey and it wouldn't have been possible without you," said Taylor "No more airport heartaches. I look forward to our next chapter. I love you all very much," he added.

With Agencies input

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 03:01 PM IST