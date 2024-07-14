 ZIM vs IND, 5th T20I Live: Zimbabwe To Bowl First In Bid For Consolation Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsZIM vs IND, 5th T20I Live: Zimbabwe To Bowl First In Bid For Consolation Win

ZIM vs IND, 5th T20I Live: Zimbabwe To Bowl First In Bid For Consolation Win

Zimbabwe have already lost the five-match series, but are aiming for a 3-2 scoreline in the final match.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
India vs Zimbabwe. | (Credits: Twitter)

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has won the toss and has elected to field first in the 5th and final T20I against India in Harare. Both teams have yet again made changes, with the visiting side affecting two of them to walk away with a 4-1 victory after becoming T20 World champions recently.

Read Also
‘Rome Wasn’t Built In A Day’: Yuvraj Singh Hails Abhishek Sharma’s Maiden India Century In...
article-image

After an insipid batting show in the opening T20I when they failed to chase down 116, India have put up improved batting performances in the following two to lead the series by 2-1. The Men in Blue's series win came on the back of a ten-wicket victory as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill blasted 153 with ease, with the former smacking an unbeaten 93.

The final T20I has India playing Mukesh Kumar and Riyan Parag for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Khaleel Ahmed.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have made a solitary change, replacing Tendai Chatara with Brendan Mavuta. The hosts have performed well in patches, but haven't played a complete game, due to which they are lagging 3-1 in the series.

India and Zimbabwe playing XI:

Zimbabwe playing XI: Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande(w), Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

India playing XI: Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Kumar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ZIM vs IND, 5th T20I Live: Zimbabwe To Bowl First In Bid For Consolation Win

ZIM vs IND, 5th T20I Live: Zimbabwe To Bowl First In Bid For Consolation Win

'Haar Jeet Hoti Rehti Hai Bhai': Irfan Pathan Consoles Younis Khan's Son After India Defeat Pakistan...

'Haar Jeet Hoti Rehti Hai Bhai': Irfan Pathan Consoles Younis Khan's Son After India Defeat Pakistan...

ICC Considering UAE As Co-Host For Champions Trophy 2025 Due To India's Reluctance To Play In...

ICC Considering UAE As Co-Host For Champions Trophy 2025 Due To India's Reluctance To Play In...

Wimbledon 2024 Men’s Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak...

Wimbledon 2024 Men’s Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak...

Secretary Jay Shah Directs BCCI To Release ₹1 Crore For Ex-India Cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad's...

Secretary Jay Shah Directs BCCI To Release ₹1 Crore For Ex-India Cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad's...