ZIM vs IND, 5th T20I Live: Zimbabwe To Bowl First In Bid For Consolation Win

India vs Zimbabwe. | (Credits: Twitter)

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has won the toss and has elected to field first in the 5th and final T20I against India in Harare. Both teams have yet again made changes, with the visiting side affecting two of them to walk away with a 4-1 victory after becoming T20 World champions recently.

After an insipid batting show in the opening T20I when they failed to chase down 116, India have put up improved batting performances in the following two to lead the series by 2-1. The Men in Blue's series win came on the back of a ten-wicket victory as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill blasted 153 with ease, with the former smacking an unbeaten 93.

2024 has truly been a standout year for the Men in Blue 🇮🇳✨#SonySportsNetwork #TeamIndia | @BCCI pic.twitter.com/kFk78sJRBQ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 14, 2024

The final T20I has India playing Mukesh Kumar and Riyan Parag for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Khaleel Ahmed.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have made a solitary change, replacing Tendai Chatara with Brendan Mavuta. The hosts have performed well in patches, but haven't played a complete game, due to which they are lagging 3-1 in the series.

India and Zimbabwe playing XI:

Zimbabwe playing XI: Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande(w), Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

India playing XI: Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Kumar.