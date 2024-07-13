ZIM vs IND, 4th T20I: India To Bowl First As They Aim To Seal Series In Harare

Sikandar Raza and Shubman Gill during toss. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Shubman Gill has won the toss and has decided to bowl first in the 4th T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare. Both India and Zimbabwe have made one changes each, with the former in pole position to win the series after racking up healthy totals in the last two matches.

After an insipid batting show in the opening T20I when they failed to chase down 116, India have put up improved batting performances in the following two to lead the series by 2-1. With the visitors making 234 and 182 in the last two matches, the bowlers have also stepped up. The only change in India's line-up is swapping Avesh Khan for Tushar Deshpande, who is on his debut.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe delivered an improved batting performance in the 3rd T20I after losing the 2nd by 100 runs while chasing 234. Dion Mayers' brisk 65 and Clive Madande's 26-ball 37 were the bright spots, albeit a 23-run loss in the 3rd T20I. However, the hosts have to build upon it if they are to beat India and level the series.

India and Zimbabwe playing XIs:

Zimbabwe playing XI: Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Brandon Mavuta, Innocent Kaia, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi.

India playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel.