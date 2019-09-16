Zavaray Poonawalla promises to restore racing to its former glory

Mumbai: Newly elected RWITC Chairman Zavaray Poonawalla and his committee members have promised to work tirelessly to improve the image of horse racing in India.

The new committee, comprising of Zavaray S. Poonawalla (Chairman), Zinia Lawyer, Milan Luthria, Geoffrey B. Nagpal and Surendra Sanas, have come into power with a landslide mandate and face a tough task as they have one year in administration to change the face of the sport.

Speaking at a press conference held in Pune, Zavaray S. Poonawalla said, "The sport is at a very critical stage right now and with the RWITC struggling for funds, this is a make or break year for us.

We are committed to the cause and me and my committee will not shy away from putting money from our pockets to restore the sport.”

When asked about the GST issue in the sport he added, "I have personally spoken to the concerned government authorities and we are hopeful of relaxation in the GST which will greatly benefit our sport".

Apart from turning RWITC into a profitable venture, the committee also hopes to revive night races and make it a permanent fixture in the racing calendar. The committee also plans to entice the youth by investing in social media marketing.