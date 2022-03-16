Yuzvendra Chahal’s social media googly leaves Rajasthan Royals' officials, fans stunned

India’s ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was up to his hilarious best recently.

The IPL team Rajasthan Royals’ leg-spinner sent fans in a frenzy with a tweet from the team’s official social media handle.

Chahal tweeted that he had been handed the captaincy of the IPL team ahead of the 2022 season.

Though it was supposed to be a fun tweet, it left the Rajasthan Royals officials stumped and fans scratching their head.

According to team sources, Chahal, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL mega auction in February, was made the admin of the Twitter handle for a day.

The tweet said that Chahal was appointed the captain of RR in place of Sanju Samson. The message was posted along with a blurry photo of the spinner.

Chahal is not known to be captaincy material so the tweet led to confusion and funny reactions.

