Yuzvendra Chahal congratulates Jayant Yadav on getting married

India and Haryana off-spinner Jayant Yadav tied knot with his longtime girl-friend Disha Chawla at a small family-only affair on Tuesday. First to wish him on twitter was his fellow state and India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who posted a picture of the happy couple and wrote: Congratulations Jayant and Disha.
Yadav has played four Test and a lone one-day international for India. He made his Test debut against England at Visakhapatnam and picked up four wicket in the match. He scored his maiden half-century in his next Test at Mohali.
But his biggest moment came in his third Test where he scored a ton coming out to bat at number nine. He shared a 241-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Virat Kohli in India’s first innings. Kohli scored a brilliant 235. India went on to win the game by an innings and 36 runs.
He was last seen in action for India in a Test match in February 2017 at Pune against Australia. On a dust-bowl where Australian spinner Steve o’Keffe picked 12 wickets in the game, Yadav could only manage one. And that was the end of his Test career.
His lone ODI appearance came against New Zealand at Visakhapatnam and his figures of 4-0-8-1 played little role in India’s 190 run win. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra was the star of the day with match figures of 6-2-18-5. India had batted first and scored 269 with the help of half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Yadav was last seen in action during the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, India's T20 domestic cup, played in the month of January. Here he played six matches and picked seven wickets. His best show came against Mumbai, where he picked-up four wicket and gave just 22 runs in his quota of four overs. His wickets included Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Shams Mulani.