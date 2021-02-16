Yuzvendra Chahal congratulates Jayant Yadav on getting married

India and Haryana off-spinner Jayant Yadav tied knot with his longtime girl-friend Disha Chawla at a small family-only affair on Tuesday. First to wish him on twitter was his fellow state and India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who posted a picture of the happy couple and wrote: Congratulations Jayant and Disha.

Yadav has played four Test and a lone one-day international for India. He made his Test debut against England at Visakhapatnam and picked up four wicket in the match. He scored his maiden half-century in his next Test at Mohali.

But his biggest moment came in his third Test where he scored a ton coming out to bat at number nine. He shared a 241-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Virat Kohli in India’s first innings. Kohli scored a brilliant 235. India went on to win the game by an innings and 36 runs.

He was last seen in action for India in a Test match in February 2017 at Pune against Australia. On a dust-bowl where Australian spinner Steve o’Keffe picked 12 wickets in the game, Yadav could only manage one. And that was the end of his Test career.