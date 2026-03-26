Yuvraj Singh Celebrates Father Yograj Singh's Birthday, Hugs Him Tightly As Heart-Warming VIDEO Goes Viral | X

Mumbai, March 26: Former Indian all-rounder and cricketing legend Yuvraj Singh celebrated his father Yograj Singh's birthday on Thursday. The heart-warming video of the simple and emotional celebration has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows a warm family moment which is being immensely loved by the fans.

A Simple Family Celebration

The viral video shows that Yuvraj Singh hugs his father tightly and wishes him on his birthday. He is also seen sitting with his father Yograj Singh in the video and other family members. The family is seen celebrating the special day together with a cake, keeping the celebration simple and full of happiness.

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Emotional Moments Caught on Camera

One of the most touching moments was when Yuvraj hugged his father tightly and wished him on his birthday. In another moment, the father-son duo were seen talking to Yuvraj's children on a video call. This made the celebration even more special and emotional.

Yograj was seen speaking with the kids and singing the birthday song for himself. He is seen in the video singing, "Happy Birthday to me..." while speaking to the kids on the video call.

Video Goes Viral

As soon as the video hit the internet, the video quickly went viral on social media. The fans reacted with love, calling it a heart-warming moment and also praised the strong family bond. They loved the bonding shared by the father and the son as Yuvraj hugged him tightly on his birthday.

Fans Shower Love

The viral social media post has garnered may likes and comments, with the fans wishing Yograj Singh on his birthday. The celebration showed a personal and emotional side of Yuvraj Singh, away from cricket.