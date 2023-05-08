 Yuva President’s League: Impressive Shriya slams 5 in PIFA emphatic win
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsYuva President’s League: Impressive Shriya slams 5 in PIFA emphatic win

Yuva President’s League: Impressive Shriya slams 5 in PIFA emphatic win

Impressive striker Shriya More dished out a 5-star performance and played a stellar role by hammering home five goals in leading PIFA Sports Club to a convincing 8-0 victory against Footie First (Mumbai Knights) FC in a one-sided girls' under-15 match of the YPL

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic |

Mumbai: Impressive striker Shriya More dished out a 5-star performance and played a stellar role by hammering home five goals in leading PIFA Sports Club to a convincing 8-0 victory against Footie First (Mumbai Knights) FC in a one-sided girls' under-15 match of the YPL (Yuva President’s League) organised by the Mumbai Football Association and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Sunday. 

Shriya's teammates Kanak contributed with two goals and Fatima Khan scored one to complete the winning tally. 

Later, in a closely contested encounter, Sania Khan netted the lone goal as Rising Sun FA got the better  of Bodyline SC by a fighting 1-0 margin.

In the third match of day, CFCI SC and D'Souza Football Academy shared honours as they played out a tame goalless draw.


Results - YPL- Girl's U-17: CFCI SC 0 drew with D'Souza FA 0.

PIFA FC 8 (Shriya More 5, Kanak C. 2, Fatima Khan) beat Footie First (Mumbai Knights) 0.

Rising Sun FA 1 (Sania Khan) beat Bodyline SC 0.

Boys U-15: Eleven Stars 2 (Tanaam Ansari, Nadeem Shaikh) drew with South Mumbai FA 2 (Shlok Amber,  Riyant Jadhav). 

Glory Kaira FA 0 drew with  Srima FC 0.

Boys' U-13: Vasai-Vihar FA 4 (Kairon Almeida,  Ayaan Memon,  Vilario Alphonso,  Dhruv Kotian) beat Kandivali FC 0.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: AI artist shows how Indian cricketers would look as 'elderly men'

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: AI artist shows how Indian cricketers would look as 'elderly men'

Reports: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh agree to move 2023 Asia Cup out of Pakistan

Reports: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh agree to move 2023 Asia Cup out of Pakistan

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Punjab lose two quick wickets after opting to bat

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Punjab lose two quick wickets after opting to bat

WTC Final: Ishan Kishan replaces injured KL Rahul in India's Test squad vs Australia

WTC Final: Ishan Kishan replaces injured KL Rahul in India's Test squad vs Australia

Watch: Shardul Thakur mimics KKR owner Shahrukh Khan while taking a series of catches during IPL...

Watch: Shardul Thakur mimics KKR owner Shahrukh Khan while taking a series of catches during IPL...