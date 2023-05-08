Yuva President’s League: Impressive Shriya slams 5 in PIFA emphatic win

Representational Pic |

Mumbai: Impressive striker Shriya More dished out a 5-star performance and played a stellar role by hammering home five goals in leading PIFA Sports Club to a convincing 8-0 victory against Footie First (Mumbai Knights) FC in a one-sided girls' under-15 match of the YPL (Yuva President’s League) organised by the Mumbai Football Association and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Sunday.

Shriya's teammates Kanak contributed with two goals and Fatima Khan scored one to complete the winning tally.

Later, in a closely contested encounter, Sania Khan netted the lone goal as Rising Sun FA got the better of Bodyline SC by a fighting 1-0 margin.

In the third match of day, CFCI SC and D'Souza Football Academy shared honours as they played out a tame goalless draw.



Results - YPL- Girl's U-17: CFCI SC 0 drew with D'Souza FA 0.

PIFA FC 8 (Shriya More 5, Kanak C. 2, Fatima Khan) beat Footie First (Mumbai Knights) 0.

Rising Sun FA 1 (Sania Khan) beat Bodyline SC 0.

Boys U-15: Eleven Stars 2 (Tanaam Ansari, Nadeem Shaikh) drew with South Mumbai FA 2 (Shlok Amber, Riyant Jadhav).

Glory Kaira FA 0 drew with Srima FC 0.

Boys' U-13: Vasai-Vihar FA 4 (Kairon Almeida, Ayaan Memon, Vilario Alphonso, Dhruv Kotian) beat Kandivali FC 0.