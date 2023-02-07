Yuva President’s League 2022-2023: Mumbai City tame SSE 5-1

A Mumbai City FC player (blue) tries to dodge past an SSE defender during their YPL boys’ under-15 match of the MFA League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra. |

Mumbai, February 5: Mumbai City FC produced a perfect combined performance and easily defeated Soccer Schools of Excellence (SSE) by a convincing 5-1 margin in a boys’ under-15 Div-I match of the Yuva President’s League 2022-2023, organized by the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Sunday.

The Mumbai City youngsters went on the offensive from the start and scored goals at regular intervals through Niall Goghavala, Aadit Sawant, Dkash Shah, Lyon Ganguly and Neev Chhipa to run away with the victory. SSE scored a late consolation goal through Tejas Bhadange efforts.

Meanwhile, Soccer Schools of Excellence junior team tasted success as they defeated Lemon Break 1-0 in a boys’ under-13 match. Striker Trevi Nunes netted the decisive winner for SSE youngsters.

In another match of the same age category, Football School of India riding on Mohit Mistry’s all-important winning goal defeated India Rush SC 1-0.

Results – Boys’ under-13: Football School of India 1 (Mohit Mistry) beat India Rush SC 0.

Soccer Schools of Excellence1 (Trevi Nunes) beat Lemon Break 0.

TSA-MSP 1 (Sabir Khan) drew with 7B Star 1 (Neveen Ganeshan).

Boys’ under-15: Mumbai City FC 5 (Niall Goghavala, Aadit Sawant, Dkash Shah, Lyon Ganguly, Neev Chhipa) beat SSE 1 (Tejas Bhadange).

