Yug Astop make merry with double century

Yug and Ram: Goregaon Centre batsmen Yug Astop (right) scored an unbeaten double century 227 runs and Ram Shandilya scored 105 runs. |

Mumbai: Yug Astop, was unstoppable and played a marathon innings recording an unbeaten double century knock of 227 to place Goregaon Centre in a strong position against Juhu Centre on the first day of their 2-day second round match of the 26th Late Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 selection trials cricket tournament 2023, organised by WSC under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Goregaon SC ground on Monday.

Sent in to bat, Goregaon batters punished the Juhu bowlers, with Yug leading the way with a 195-ball innings while Ram Shandilya cracked a 125-ball 105 runs And Arham Jain added 32 runs as Goregaon Centre declared their 1st innings after scoring a mammoth 377 runs for 3 wickets in 61.2 overs. Juhu Centre was reeling at 18 for the loss of 2 wickets from 6 overs at the end of first day’s play.

In another match, Shahid Khan 130 (130-balls, 14x4,4x6) and Aarav Malhotra 121 (86-balls, 10x4,8x6) powered Bhyander Municipal Ground Centre to massive 1st innings total of 349 for 5 wickets declared from 57 overs against Payyade Centre, Kandivali. Payyade Centre in the remaining 12 overs managed to score 71 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Brief scores: Rustomjee Ground Thane Centre – 1st innings: 209 all out, 77.4 overs (Abdur Rehman 60, Arman Khan 47, Karthik Kumar 44*; Shashwat Naik 3/15, Shree Dhanwade 3/50) Vs Nerul Gymkhana – 1st innings: 11 for no loss, 4 overs.

PDTSA Centre, Palghar - 1st innings: 222 all out, 65.5 overs (Bhargav Thakur 72, Harsh Tamore 32;

Yuvraj Patil 4/47) Vs Chimmajiappa Centre, Vasai - 1st innings: 19 for no loss, 10 overs.

Bhaynder Muncipal Ground Centre - 1st innings: 349 for 5 declared, 57 overs (Shahid Khan 130 (130-balls, 14x4,4x6), Aarav Malhotra 121 (86-balls, 10x4,8x6), Vs Payyade Centre, Kandivali – 1st innings: 71 for 1, 12 overs.

Goregaon Centre - 1st innings: 377 for 3 declared, 61.2 overs (Yug Astop 227* (195), Ram Shandilya 105 (125-balls), Arham Jain 32) Vs Juhu Centre - 1st innings: 18 for 2, 6 overs .

Vengsarkar Academy – 1ST innings: 95 all out, 43.4 overs (Yuvraj Bhingare 56; Kushal Patil 4/14) Vs Matunga Gymkhana – 1st innings: 97 for 2, 28.4 overs (Ved Tendulkar 42).

Dombivali Centre – 1st innings: 306 all out, 57 overs (Neeraj Dhumal 162 (116-ball), Aman Singh 43,

Bhagwanshree Gaonkar 32; Harshal Pangare 5/45) Vs Ambernath Centre - 1st innings: 26 for 1, 8 overs.

BARC Chembur Centre – Ist innings: 144 all out, 49.2 overs (Om Bangar 62, Advait Joshi 5/17, Devansh Shinde 4/41) Vs Central Maidan Thane Centre – 1st innings: 117 for 1, 29 overs (Praanay Iyengar 50, Samridh Bhat 57*).

Young Zoroastrian Centre – 1st innings: 254 all out, 65.5 overs (Saransh Sharma 60, Advait Rahane 40, Jay Chavan 40; Shlok Yadav 5/62, Kedar Malusare 3/44) Vs District Sports Club – 1st innings: 20 for no loss, 3 overs.

Nallasopara Centre – 1st innings: 252 for 8 declared, 62 overs (Gandharv Haldankar 64, Raunak Singh 60*, Jeet Raut 58, Praveer Singh 36; Prayag Shah 4/44, Nehal Meher 3/38) vs Tarapur Vidya M Mandir Centre – 1st innings: 46 for no loss, 16 overs.

Bhiwandi Centre – 1st innings: 108 all out, 43.2 overs (Yash Mhatre 31; Harsh Nadkar 4/18, Hardik Kumar 3/40) Vs Kalyan Centre – 1st innings: 85 for 6, 24 overs (Harsh Nadkar 32; Darshan Rathod 3/16).