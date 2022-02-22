'You've made India proud': Sachin Tendulkar congratulates R Praggananandhaa on defeating Chess world champion Magnus Carlsen

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday congratulated 16-year-old Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa for beating world champion, Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters - an online rapid chess tournament.

Tendulkar said Praggnanandhaa has made India proud and wished him a successful career ahead. "What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical! Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You've made India proud," Tendulkar tweeted.

What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical!



Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You’ve made India proud! pic.twitter.com/hTQiwznJvX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old registered two more victories against Andrey Esipenko and Alexandra Kosteniuk in rounds 10 and 12 of the ongoing Airthings Masters, a day after he stunned world No.1 Magnus Carlsen.

Praggananandhaa registered two more wins and he also drew against Nodirbek Abdusattorov on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old also lost to Russian Grand Master Ian Nepomniachtchi in the 11th round.

After all these results, the Indian Grandmaster is in the 12th place with 15 points.

Ian Nepomniachtchi is in the top spot followed by Magnus Carlsen at the second spot.

Eight will make the cut from the round-robin Prelim stage to the knockout, beginning Wednesday.

With ANI Inputs

Advertisement

ALSO READ 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa stuns World No 1 Magnus Carlsen in Airthings Masters chess

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:57 PM IST