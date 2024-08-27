'Your Vision Will Help ICC...': Hardik Pandya, Gautam Gambhir Lead Cricket Fraternity In Congratulating Jay Shah On Becoming ICC Chairman

Image: X

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday was appointed at the new ICC Chairman. At just 35 years he is now the youngest ever person to the position in global cricket body's administration. Shah became the fifth Indian after late Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar to be elected for the high-profile job.

Cricket fraternity wishes Jay Shah on become ICC Chairman

The timing couldn't have been more favorable for Jay Shah, as he was set to enter a mandatory three-year cooling-off period in 2025, lasting until 2028.

According to the BCCI constitution, office-bearers can serve a total of 18 years nine at the national level and nine at the state level. However, they can only hold office for six consecutive years before a mandatory three-year cooling

If all goes smoothly, Shah could serve two terms at the ICC and return in 2028 to complete his remaining four years with the BCCI, potentially as the board's president.

Timeline of Jay Shah's achievements

Jay Shah's is the son of Union home minister Amit Shah and his educational background has hugely contributed to his success in cricket administration. He completed his schooling in Gujarat and then pursued a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree from Nirma University. We below timeline shows his meteoric rise in cricket administration

2009

Began as a board member of the Central Board of Cricket, Ahmedabad.

2013

Became Joint Secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), where he played a key role in the redevelopment of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

2015

Appointed head of the Finance and Marketing Committee of the BCCI.

2019

Became Chief Secretary of the BCCI.

Represented BCCI at ICC meetings.

Chaired the ICC’s Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee.

2021

Elected President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), focusing on expanding cricket across Asia.

2024

Re-elected unanimously as ACC President

Becomes new ICC Chairman