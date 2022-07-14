e-Paper Get App

Young kickboxer dies in Bengaluru after receiving fatal blow from opponent

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
A kickboxer reportedly died after receiving a fatal blow from an opponent during a state-level K1 kickboxing championship in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru police have registered a case of negligence against the organisers.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the deceased boxer has been identified as Nikhil S, 23, a resident of Mysuru and the youngest son of Vimala R and Suresh P.

The accident took place on July 10 during the kickboxing championship held at Pai International Building located in Jnana Jyothi Nagar.

The boxer collapsed in the ring after getting punched in the face by his opponent. He was shifted to GM Hospital in Nagarabhavi in Bengaluru in an unconscious state. He succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

article-image

