Young Karnataka Cricketer SL Akshay Dies Due To Heart Attack On-Field During KSCA League Match In Bengaluru

Former Karnataka Cricketer SL Akshay Dies Due To Heart Attack During KSCA League Match In Bengaluru | X

Bengaluru, May 24: In a shocking and tragic incident, young Karnataka cricketer Akshay SL died after suffering a heart attack during a KSCA Sri Nassur Memorial Shield One-Day League match in Bengaluru on Saturday. The 36-year-old former Karnataka player and Under-19 coach reportedly collapsed while playing at the SLS Cricket Ground in Bommasandra.

Akshay was representing Sapphire Cricket Club against Barath Cricket Club and was immediately taken for medical treatment after his condition worsened. However, he reportedly passed away while being shifted to the hospital. The sudden death of the former Karnataka cricketer has left the state cricket community deeply saddened.

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According to reports, Akshay had bowled four overs in the match before moving to the slips for fielding. During the game, he started feeling uneasy and informed fellow players about discomfort. He later walked off the field and rested near the pavilion area. There are also reports that he drank water, ate a banana and also visited the restroom before sitting down for some time.

Moments later, Akshay suddenly collapsed creating panic among players and officials present at the venue. He was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, but doctors could not save him. His body has been kept at East Point Hospital in Avalahalli for further formalities.

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Akshay SL was a well-known name in Karnataka cricket. During his domestic career, he represented Karnataka in six first-class matches, three List-A games and nine T20 matches.

Apart from his playing career, he also contributed as a Karnataka Under-19 coach and was respected for guiding young cricketers in the state. His sudden demise has come as a huge shock to the cricket fraternity.