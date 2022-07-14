Young girl gifted India cap, England jersey after getting hit by Rohit Sharma's six in 1st ODI

Meera Salvi with the Indian cap and England jersey | Pic: Twitter

Young Indian girl Meera Salvi, who was hit by a six from India captain Rohit Sharma during the first ODI at The Oval in London on Tuesday, July 12, was gifted with a jersey by the England cricketers.

India's 10-wicket win was marred by the incident which occurred during the fifth over match. The game was halted for a few moments as the players checked on the girl.

Even commentators Ravi Shastri and Michael Atherton said that the ball had indeed hit a girl in the crowd.

"It seems someone in the crowd may have gotten hit by this six from Rohit Sharma. Fingers crossed… nobody is hurt," said Atherton.

Shastri added: “Yes, looks that way. The way Rohit is looking towards that area, he might have got the message it's probably hit someone."

A worried Rohit too checked on the little girl by asking for her father’s number.

