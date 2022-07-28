'You'll be missed': Netizens react after Aston Martin racer Sebastian Vettel announces retirement

Four-time Formula One world champion and Aston Martin F1 driver Sebastian Vettel has decided to retire at the end of the 2022 season, having enjoyed a glittering motorsport career.
Vettel, the winner of four Formula One Drivers' World Championships, lies third on the all-time list of Grand Prix winners, with 53 victories, behind only Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91).
Vettel said that it's really difficult for him to retire. The 37-year-old German said that he wanted to spend more time with his family.
