'You'll be missed': Netizens react after Aston Martin racer Sebastian Vettel announces retirement

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Former world champion Sebastian Vettel |

Four-time Formula One world champion and Aston Martin F1 driver Sebastian Vettel has decided to retire at the end of the 2022 season, having enjoyed a glittering motorsport career.

Vettel, the winner of four Formula One Drivers' World Championships, lies third on the all-time list of Grand Prix winners, with 53 victories, behind only Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91).

Vettel said that it's really difficult for him to retire. The 37-year-old German said that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

article-image

