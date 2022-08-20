'You would need more than divine intervention': UK High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis roasts Manchester United fan

Manchester United stars to wear new home kit against LASK in Europa League | @ManUtd - Twitter

UK High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis roasted a Manchester United fan during his visit to Delhi's Iskcon temple on Friday.

Ellis posted a video of his hilarious conversation with the fan, who was wearing a ManUtd jersey.

"Met a ManUtd fan at the ISKCON (Delhi) temple searching (understandably) for divine intervention," he tweeted.

The young fan told the British High Commissioner that he had come to pray hoping that Lord Krishna will resurrect Manchester United’s fourtunes. To this, Mr Ellis replied, "You would need more (help) than that."

In the video, the British High Commissioner is heard saying that it is important to have faith in a culture. "To believe that Manchester United are going to win requires an act of faith," Ellis joked as the fan laughed sportingly.

Manchester United are going to a lean patch and next face Liverpool, the team's fiercest rival, at Old Trafford given what has transpired in the opening two rounds of the season.

In fact, it's enough to fill them with dread.

Two games. Two losses. Six goals conceded. Only one goal scored, and even that was an own-goal. Oh, and to top it off, United is in last place.

If the 2-1 opening-weekend loss at home to Brighton was bad, the ensuing 4-0 thrashing by Brentford on Saturday was widely deemed to be one of the worst results in United's recent history.