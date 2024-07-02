'You Should Be Patriotic': Sreesanth Takes Dig At Riyan Parag For His 'Not Going To Watch T20 World Cup' Comment

Former India cricketer S Sreesanth recently took a dig at young star Riyan Parag over his comments on the T20 World Cup 2024 on a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia.

Parag said on The Ranveer Show that he doesn't want to watch the T20 World Cup 2024 on television as he wasn't selected for the Indian team, which eventually won the tournament on June 29 after defeating South Africa in the final by 7 runs.

The entire country is in celebratory mood as they prepare to welcome the Indian team back home with the World Cup. Sreesanth therefore, slammed Parag on air without taking his name for not supporting the Indian team during the World Cup.

"Some youngsters have also said that they will not watch the World Cup because they have not been selected. I would say that first you should be patriotic, then you should be a cricket lover," Sreesanth said on Star Sports after the triumph on Saturday.

Parag, who had a stellar season with the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, got his maiden India call-up last week when he was named in the squad for the tour to Zimbabwe. The Indian team will play a series of 5 T20Is in Harare from July 6.

He finally got to don the blue Indian jersey after getting the call from the selectors about his place in the squad. Parag even shared a picture wearing the jersey on his social media.

The Indian contingent has already reached Harare and will begin training for the series soon after acclimatising to the conditions in Zimbabwe. Parag has picked No.12 for his jersey, the same number that India legend Yuvraj Singh wore on the back of his shirt throughout his white-ball career.