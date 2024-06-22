'You Haven't Set World On Fire': Gautam Gambhir Recalls Ricky Ponting's Sledging During Border-Gavaskar Trophy In 2008; VIDEO

Former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir recalled erstwhile Australia captain and batting legend Ricky sledging him during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2008. It was the first full Test series against Australia for Gambhir after playing a One-Off Test, where he registered scores of 1 and 3 in both innings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Gambhir was yet to establish himself as the first-choice opener for Team India as he scored just one century (139 vs Bangladesh in 2004) in 29 innings before entering the fourth-match series against a strong Australian side led by aggressive captain Ricky Ponting.

With just one century since making his Test debut in 2008, Gautam Gambhir was not only in pressure to perform to cement his place in the team but was also sledged by Ponting in the first Test in Bengaluru.

Speaking at Forbes India event in Kolkata, Gambhir said that Ponting sledged him in Bangaluru Test and responded to him by emerging as the highest-run getter of the series.

"When I was playing my first Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Bangalore. Ricky Pointing said something when I was batting. He was at a silly point, and he said, ‘You haven’t set the world on fire' or something like that. I had finished the series as the highest run-scorer." former India captain said.

🎙️Gautam Gambhir : "Ricky Ponting once sledged me, saying - You haven't set the world on fire. Then I ended up becoming the Man of the Series in that BGT." pic.twitter.com/suGYa9qxx4 — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) June 20, 2024

Gautam Gambhir had a scratch start to the series with the scores of 21 and 29 in both innings in Bengaluru but ended up as the highest run-getter, amassing 463 runs, including 3 centuries and a fifty, at an average of 77.16 in three Tests. In the first innings of the Mohali Test, Gambhir recorder his highest individual score of 206.

Ricky Ponting, on the other hand, had a decent Test tour of India, scoring 266 runs, including a century, at an average of 38.00 in four Tests. The former Australia captain wasn't successful in Test series in India, scoring 662 runs at an average of 14 matches.