'You Had An Extraordinary Leader In Virat Kohli': Ex-British PM David Cameron Hails Former India Captain

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron recently hailed Virat Kohli as an "extraordinary leader" while talking about cricket at a conclave in New Delhi.

Cameron, who watched the likes of Bishan Singh Bedi while growing up, is also a Kohli fan as it turns out.

The 58-year-old compared Kohli's captaincy with that of current England skipper Ben Stokes while praising the Indian cricket stalwart for his leadership.

Kohli's legacy as India captain

Notably, Kohli is India's most successful Test captain with 40 wins and 17 defeats from 68 matches. Overall, he is the third most experienced Indian captain in international cricket with 135 wins from 213 games across formats from 2013 to 2022.

"I am so old that I grew up watching Bishan Bedi. I remember watching Rahul Dravid score a brilliant century in the UK. I remember sitting with John Major who is another Conservative Prime Minister who said - Watch this guy, he is very very good.

"I think in Virat Kohli, you had an extraordinary leader. Sometimes, you can see, as we have done with Ben Stokes as our captain, just incredible captaincy on the field and inspiration.

"I think you had that with Virat Kohli. So lots of great cricket players to watch. Obviously, some great British-Indian players coming through. In the years to come, you will see many British-Indian players coming through and taking on India and hopefully winning," Cameron told NDTV.

Kohli recently became the fourth Indian batter in history to complete 9000 runs in Test cricket during the defeat against New Zealand in Bengaluru. He fell short of a memorable 30th Test hundred by 30 runs last week as India went down by 8 wickets to concede a 1-0 series lead to the Blackcaps.

Team India will be hoping for an even better show from Kohli in the next two Tests against the Kiwis as the hosts look to bounce back after the disappointment at Chinnaswamy.