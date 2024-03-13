'You Get Injured 2 Months Before IPL': Ex-Indian Cricketer Praveen Kumar Slams MI Captain Hardik Pandya For Skipping Domestic & International Cricket

Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian pacer Praveen Kumar lambasted newly-appointed Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya for skipping playing for Team India or his state team Barodo in domestic cricket and directly making his return for Indian Premier League (IPL) after recovering from injury.

Hardik Pandya has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during ODI World Cup match against Sri Lanka in November 2023. He underwent extensive rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru till February this year before making his comeback to competitive cricket in the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai.

In a video that went viral on X (formerly Twitter), Praveen Kumar was unhappy with Hardik Pandya skipping the domestic cricket and not playing for Team India. He added that players are only giving importance to IPL.

"You get injured two months before IPL. Neither you play for the country nor for your state team in domestic cricket and directly play for IPL. This is not done. Nothing wrong in earning money in IPL and who's stopping him from it. You have to play for state and the country. Nowadays, players give importance to IPL." Praveen Kumar said.

Hardik Pandya made his return to Mumbai Indians through a trade deal by Gujarat Titans for INR 15 crore ahead of IPL 2024 Auction. A few weeks later, the all-rounder replaced five-time IPL-winning captain Rohit Sharma as captain, which received a lot of criticisms.

Hardik represents Baroda in domestic cricket but hasn't played any domestic matches since 2021. His last appearance on domestic circuit was in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.