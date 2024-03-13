 'You Get Injured 2 Months Before IPL': Ex-Indian Cricketer Praveen Kumar Slams MI Captain Hardik Pandya For Skipping Domestic & International Cricket
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'You Get Injured 2 Months Before IPL': Ex-Indian Cricketer Praveen Kumar Slams MI Captain Hardik Pandya For Skipping Domestic & International Cricket

'You Get Injured 2 Months Before IPL': Ex-Indian Cricketer Praveen Kumar Slams MI Captain Hardik Pandya For Skipping Domestic & International Cricket

Hardik represents Baroda in domestic cricket but hasn't played any domestic matches since 2021.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 09:14 AM IST
article-image
Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian pacer Praveen Kumar lambasted newly-appointed Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya for skipping playing for Team India or his state team Barodo in domestic cricket and directly making his return for Indian Premier League (IPL) after recovering from injury.

Hardik Pandya has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during ODI World Cup match against Sri Lanka in November 2023. He underwent extensive rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru till February this year before making his comeback to competitive cricket in the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai.

Read Also
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya Unleashes Some Crisp Drives During Nets Session;...
article-image

In a video that went viral on X (formerly Twitter), Praveen Kumar was unhappy with Hardik Pandya skipping the domestic cricket and not playing for Team India. He added that players are only giving importance to IPL.

"You get injured two months before IPL. Neither you play for the country nor for your state team in domestic cricket and directly play for IPL. This is not done. Nothing wrong in earning money in IPL and who's stopping him from it. You have to play for state and the country. Nowadays, players give importance to IPL." Praveen Kumar said.

Hardik Pandya made his return to Mumbai Indians through a trade deal by Gujarat Titans for INR 15 crore ahead of IPL 2024 Auction. A few weeks later, the all-rounder replaced five-time IPL-winning captain Rohit Sharma as captain, which received a lot of criticisms.

Hardik represents Baroda in domestic cricket but hasn't played any domestic matches since 2021. His last appearance on domestic circuit was in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Read Also
Video: Skipper Hardik Pandya Joins Mumbai Indians Camp Ahead Of IPL 2024; Coach Mark Boucher Breaks...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'You Get Injured 2 Months Before IPL': Ex-Indian Cricketer Praveen Kumar Slams MI Captain Hardik...

'You Get Injured 2 Months Before IPL': Ex-Indian Cricketer Praveen Kumar Slams MI Captain Hardik...

WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry's All-Round Heroics Takes RCB To 7-Wicket Win vs MI And Qualify For Playoffs

WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry's All-Round Heroics Takes RCB To 7-Wicket Win vs MI And Qualify For Playoffs

Ranji Trophy Final, MUM vs VID: Musheer Khan's Splendid Hundred Helps Mumbai Get Closer To Ranji...

Ranji Trophy Final, MUM vs VID: Musheer Khan's Splendid Hundred Helps Mumbai Get Closer To Ranji...

'Saw An Outstanding Leader That Day': Ashwin Reveals How Rohit Sharma Tried Chartering Private Plane...

'Saw An Outstanding Leader That Day': Ashwin Reveals How Rohit Sharma Tried Chartering Private Plane...

Ranji Trophy Final, MUM vs VID: Musheer Khan Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Mumbai Record As Vidarbha Get...

Ranji Trophy Final, MUM vs VID: Musheer Khan Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Mumbai Record As Vidarbha Get...