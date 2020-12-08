You deserve Man of the Series: Hardik to Natarajan

Sydney: Adjudged Player of the T20 Series for his superb show with the bat against Australia, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday said that newcomer T Natarajan deserved it more than him for his "outstanding" bowling performance.

The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu has been sensational since making his international debut in the third ODI at Canberra, snapping eight wickets in four matches.

"Natarajan, you were outstanding this series. To perform brilliantly in difficult conditions on your India debut speaks volumes of your talent and hardwork. You deserve Man of the Series from my side bhai! Congratulations to #TeamIndia on the win," Pandya tweeted.