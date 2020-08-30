'You can't write a script for this': Viswanathan Anand thrilled after India wins its first Chess Olympiad

On Sunday, India for the first time played in the finals of the Chess Olympiad. Like many other events across the world, this too has gone digital and thousands watched the Online Olympiad as the Indian team took on Russia.

Disaster however struck halfway through the match. In the second round of the finale, Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh lost connection to their games and forefeited on time. India had then filed an appeal with the International Chess Federation

Eventually however, the situation resolved itself in a happy manner. India and Russia were declared joint winners and both teams will be awarded gold medals.