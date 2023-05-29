'You can't really define their legacies': Shubman Gill on being hailed as successor of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian and Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill remarked that the legacies established by Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma are beyond comprehension. Gill's statement came in response to fans and experts seeing him as taking the baton to become yet another established batter in the Indian team moving forward.

Shubman Gill scoring records for fun:

Gill has been in remarkable form in recent months, headlined by his run-fest in IPL 2023. The right-hander became the youngest ODI double-centurion when he scored one against New Zealand in January 2023. He is also currently the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2023 with 851 runs in 16 matches with three centuries.

"See, it's great when people see it but I don't really see that way because the generation that all of these people Sachin sir, Virat bhai, and Rohit bhai have inspired is beyond. Had we not won the 1983 World Cup, had there not been a Sachin Tendulkar, had we not won the 2011 World Cup, would I be as much inspired, maybe or maybe not. So, these kinds of legacies, these kinds of things are immortal. You can't really define their legacies," the Punjab-born batter told ANI.

Shubman Gill in sight of Virat Kohli's massive IPL record:

Heading into the IPL 2023 final on Monday in Ahmedabad, the 23-year-old has Virat Kohli's IPL 2016 record in sight. The 2016 edition saw the right-hander amass 973 runs, which is the most by a batter in a single season. Hence, Gill needs 123 runs more to take over Kohli. While it seems a bridge too far, it shouldn't be beyond the youngster, given his current form.

It's worth noting that the original IPL final date was of May 28th (Sunday). However, persistent rain in Ahmedabad forced the final to be moved to Monday. The forecast seems relatively clear for Monday and looks good for a 20-over-contest per side. While the Super Kings will aim for a fifth title, the Titans will look to defend their title successfully.