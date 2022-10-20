'You can't ignore India': Sports minister on PCB's threat to withdraw from 2023 ODI World Cup

Union Minister Anurag Thakur | ANI

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur on Thursday hit back at the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) for issuing a statement about its participation in the ICC World Cup in India next year.

Following Asian Cricket Council chief Jay Shah comments that India will not travel to Pakistan for next year's Asia Cup and that the tournament should be played at a neutral venue,

PCB had issued a strong statement mentioning that such a move could jeopardise their own participation in the World Cup.

Responding to PCB's statement, Thakur said that all big teams, including Pakistan, will take part in the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India in 2023.

Sporting powerhouse

"It's BCCI's matter and they will comment on it. India is a sporting powerhouse, where many World Cups have been organised. The ODI World Cup will also take place next year in India and all big teams around the globe will take part in it. Because you can't ignore India in any sport. India has contributed a lot to sports, especially cricket. So, the World Cup will be organised next year, and it will grand and historic event. Home ministry will take a decision as there is security concerns in Pakistan. It's not just cricket. India is not in a position to listen to anyone," Thakur said during an event for the announcement of the Khelo India Youth Games.

Pakistan and India are all set to square off in the T20 World Cup Super 12 fixture on Sunday, October 23.

PCB disappointed

In a statement, PCB mentioned that it was surprised and disappointed at the comments made by Shah and that such a step could impact Pakistan's participation in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India in 2023.