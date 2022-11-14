'You can lift a World Cup': Matthew Hayden's inspiring speech in Pakistan dressing room goes viral, watch

Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden has expressed his confidence in the side having the capabilities of lifting a World Cup trophy despite Babar Azam's side ended up as runners-up of the T20 World Cup after losing to England by five wickets in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground,

In a heartwarming dressing room speech, the former Australia opener

"Take it back a month ago, you all shared a meal at my house and I said I was confident that we can lift the World Cup. No that hasn't changed. Nothing has changed. I am confident that this group of young men can lift the World Cup," said Hayden in a video uploaded by Pakistan Cricket on their Twitter account.

"And I am confident that with some clarity on how to move forward from this tournament, how to celebrate some good performances and how to also acknowledge some of the weaknesses we have had in the last one month, that come the World Cup in India, again we'll be celebrating getting somewhere near the World Cup," he added.

Hayden remarked that he was proud of the fight shown by the team throughout the tournament, after losing their first two matches to India and Zimbabwe and then making a magical turnaround to reach the final.

"I hope each one of you boys feel proud of the achievements of this playing group. I just want to say thank you for sharing your dressing room, sharing your hearts, your mind, your spirit and also putting in your absolute 100% into this campaign. On behalf of the support staff, we just feel so honoured and privileged to be a part of that story.

"It's really amazing to think how far we have come in this tournament and I know you got to be hurting. It does hurt but the reality is that we are so close. Guys, I am really proud of you. I think you have done a wonderful job. Thank you for sharing your inner sanctum with me. I hope I have been able to share my stories of cricket with you guys as well," he added.

Grateful Hayden

Hayden signed off by expressing his gratitude to the players who were a part of the squad, but didn't get much chances to be in the playing eleven. "It's amazing that these boys haven't had the opportunity like the rest of you have but every game, they turned up. Every game, they tried their best in the nets. Bowling, throwing and I think that deserves a round of applause."